Jim Jordan struggles to say when he spoke with Trump on January 6

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan told a House committee on Wednesday that he spoke with former President Trump on January 6, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but said he was unsure how many times or when exactly the conversations transpired.

“Of course I talked to the president, I talked to him that day, I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that,” Jordan said under questioning by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern.

The Ohio congressman told McGovern he had spoken with Mr. Trump after — but not before or during the attack. However, he later reconsidered, telling the committee’s top Republican, Congressman Tom Cole, that it was possible they had spoken beforehand.

“My understanding is, from my memory, I talked to him (Mr. Trump) after the attack happened, and we were moved to the chamber. I may have talked to him before. I don’t know. But all I’m saying is, I had nothing to do with any of this,” Jordan told Cole.

Jordan’s conversations with the former president that day are likely to be of interest to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, as it seeks to understand Trump’s role in the riot. Jordan said Wednesday he had “nothing to hide” when asked whether he would speak with the panel.

The congressman was appearing before the Rules Committee Wednesday as the panel weighed a resolution to recommend the U.S. House find former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. Jordan argued against the resolution, but the panel voted 9-4, along party lines, to approve it.

This was not the first time Jordan acknowledged his conversations with the former president on January 6. The congressman told Politico in late August they spoke multiple times that day, saying that he did not recall the times, but was “sure” one of the calls occurred while he and other lawmakers were kept in a safe room “because we were in that room forever.”

He also acknowledged to Spectrum News in July he had talked with Mr. Trump on January 6, but was not sure when. “I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know,” he said.

The full House is expected to vote Thursday on whether to refer Bannon for criminal contempt. If that passes, the matter will then go to the Justice Department which may bring it before a grand jury.