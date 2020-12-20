▶ Watch Video: Jim Gaffigan’s 2020 waitlist

Christmas is only five days away. Can you believe it?

So, we wait.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan. CBS News

We wait not with the eagerness of a child excited to tear open presents. We hop back on that waiting treadmill which is the year of 2020.

Waiting is something we’ve done a lot of this year.

We’ve done an awful lot of it this year.

Initially we waited for information, guidance and leadership on what the Coronavirus exactly was and how our lives will change.

We waited to celebrate our frontline workers at 7 p.m.

We waited for PPE and stimulus checks.

We waited for Zoom meetings to start, small businesses to be safe, and curves to go up, and then down, and then up.

We waited to see family – and we waited to finally get away from our family.

We waited for our fellow citizens to start following guidelines, social justice to arrive, and this country to come together.

At times it felt like we were waiting to completely lose our minds.

We waited for an election, and test results. We waited on recounts, challenges, and more new restrictions.

We waited on reactions to reactions, and over-reactions to over-reactions.

We waited on a vaccine, trials and approvals. And now we wait to receive a physical and metaphoric shot in the arm.

But first, we wait for Christmas.

Then we wait for this God-awful year of waiting to be put in the history books.

We wait for 2020 to be a memory which will inform and instruct our nation’s character to be more compassionate, informed and respectful.

Well, that’s more of a wish, I guess. I’m waiting for that wish to come true.

Merry pandemic, everyone. God bless us all.



See also:



For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: Mike Levine.