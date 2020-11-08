▶ Watch Video: Jim Gaffigan on the painstaking, belabored marathon of an election

Well, it’s over. You survived it. Can you believe it?

That’s right – Daylight Saving is finally over.

Of course, I’m talking about the election.

Wow! This was an emotionally taxing experience for all of us. Gayle King went on no sleep, and made that yellow dress work double shifts. I think Steve Kornacki broke his hand using that giant iPad screen.

Halloween? Remember Halloween? I don’t know how to tell you this: Halloween was two years ago.

Obviously, the election is not officially over. But it’s almost over.

Well, it’s over for me. After hyperventilating for four days, on Friday morning I woke up, allowed myself to breathe, and then slept for 20 hours straight.

This year’s election was a painstaking, belabored marathon. But it had to be. This year is 2020. Why would we expect it to be anything but anxiety-filled? After all, 2020 is the year that made anti-depressants more important than water.

Thankfully, soon this year will be over. Before we know it, it will be December.

December – that’s a fun month! There’s no … stress associated with … December?

Oh no, no, nooooooooo …

Gayle, get that yellow dress ready.



See also:



For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: David Bhagat.

