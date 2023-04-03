Jill Biden’s plane diverted after “aircraft issue”

Washington — First lady Jill Biden’s plane was diverted back to Denver, Colo., on Monday as she was on her way to Michigan because of an “aircraft issue,” her staff said.

“Everyone is safe,” press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CBS News.

Biden was in Colorado on Monday to promote her husband’s economic policies and highlight workforce training programs. She was headed to Michigan for another event Monday afternoon, but now, her staff says that this leg of the trip will be postponed until a later date.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday for similar events.

Ed O’Keefe and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.