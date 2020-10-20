Jill Biden to Make Saginaw Campaign Stop
(AP Photo/Jim Cole)
With two weeks to go until the presidential election, former Second Lady Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, will campaign in Saginaw this evening. Biden will appear at a car rally, a format the campaign has been using to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place at UAW Local 699.
The campaign stop is one of four Mrs. Biden is making in Michigan today. Her schedule also includes visits to Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn.