JGHS 50 Year Alums Sponsor Food Drive

The John Glenn High School Class of 1974 is gathering to celebrate their 50th reunion and is hosting a community wide food drive to commemorate the event.

The drive will accept non perishable food items, as well as personal hygeine items, household cleaning products and pet food for Safe Harbor to use in their mass food giveaways and in their takeout meals for people in need in Bay County. The food drive will take place this Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at John Glenn High School at 3201 Kiesel Road in Bay City.

For those unable to make it to the food drive, there is an Amazon Gift Registry populated with some of the most-needed items donors can purchase and have shipped directly to Safe Harbor. For more information, contact Cheryl Kilborn at (989) 840-6463 or Sue Buffman at (989) 980-8653.