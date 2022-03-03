JetBlue pilot allegedly failed breathalyzer after he was removed from plane

A JetBlue pilot blew over twice the legal driving limit on a breathalyzer test after he was removed from a plane in Buffalo on Wednesday morning, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority confirmed to CBS News in a statement. James Clifton, 52, was arrested and could face federal charges, the transportation authority said.

Clifton was passing through airport security at the Buffalo Airport when a TSA agent noticed he “may have been impaired,” the statement said. The agent contacted airport police, who removed him from the cockpit of the Fort Lauderdale-bound flight. He then blew 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, authorities said, which is more than twice the driving legal limit. Pilots are considered not fit to fly if their blood alcohol level is over .04, according to a brochure from the FAA.

The Orlando, Florida, man was taken into custody by airport police, the statement said.

JetBlue said in a statement that it is aware of the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement as well as conducting its own internal investigation. JetBlue also said the person involved “has been removed from his duties.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the legal limit for blood alcohol levels.