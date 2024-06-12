Jerry West, Lakers Hall of Famer and NBA legend, dies at 86

▶ Watch Video: Remembering NBA and Lakers legend, Jerry West

Jerry West, the Lakers Hall of Fame player and executive who was the inspiration for the NBA logo, has died at age 86.

West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship. He was also an executive for the Clippers at the time of his death.

The Clippers released a statement saying, “Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side.”

Jerry West was selected to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in his career. He first went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and then for a second time as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. West will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West was a general manager for eight NBA championship teams in his career, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

His impact on the game and the NBA was immeasurable, and his silhouette is still used as the NBA’s logo, earning West the alternate nickname “The Logo.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement paying tribute to West as “a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years.”

“He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch,'” Silver’s statement continued.

“Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA — a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence.”