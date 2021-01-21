Jennifer Lopez speaks Spanish in inauguration performance

▶ Watch Video: Biden sworn in as 46th president in historic inauguration

Jennifer Lopez took the inauguration stage to perform a medley of patriotic songs — and she took a moment to slip in one of her own hits and address the nation in Spanish.

Lopez began her performance with “This Land is Your Land,” transitioning into “America the Beautiful.” Then, Lopez spoke in Spanish.

“Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” she said, reciting a part of the Pledge of Allegiance: “One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

Lopez, who is Puerto Rican, has several Latin albums and often sings in Spanish. During the Super Bowl halftime show last year, Lopez and fellow headliner Shakira both celebrated their cultures in their singing and dancing, giving representation to Hispanic Americans. Lopez also brought out Colombian singer J Balvin and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Lopez’s inauguration performances was reminiscent of her Super Bowl show, when she slipped into her 2000 hit “Let’s Get Loud,” which she also sang during halftime with her daughter, Emme Muñiz.

Many fans on Twitter were proud Lopez took a moment add her own flair and to recite part of the pledge in Spanish. “We were watching the inauguration and @JLo spoke Spanish. One of the students in my class goes ‘I know what she said!!’ This is why representation matters!” one teacher tweeted.

“Jennifer Lopez saying part of the pledge of allegiance in Spanish… Amazing. So wonderfully fitting,” a Twitter user wrote.

