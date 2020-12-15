Jennifer Lopez raising awareness for Feeding America

▶ Watch Video: Millions of children expected to face food insecurity amid COVID-19 pandemic

Moms around the country know the struggle of getting their kids outside to be active — especially during quarantine. As a mother of two, Jennifer Lopez is no exception.

“I think all of us during the quarantine were a little bit afraid of the kids just sitting in front of their electronics all day,” Lopez told CBS News.

Like many parents, the singer and actress had to come up with fun ways to get her kids moving. Lopez, mom to 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, said she would hold painting parties outside or have the family play wiffle ball.

Staying at home did have the benefit of more family time. “For quarantine and being inside the house, it was just spending time together and doing movie time and having dinner together every night, which we don’t get to do all the time, and I think a lot of families don’t get to do that as much as they want,” she said.

While 2020 has been difficult for many, Lopez has advice on how to stay positive. “For me, when I’m in pain or things are tough, I feel like the more of a positive mindset that I can keep and an attitude of gratitude is key to realizing life is going to be OK,” she said. “Just being grateful for the things we do have and keeping ourselves on track in that way.”

She also has advice for people who are in a position to give back this year: supporting Lids to Feed America.

Dairy is “one of the most requested and least donated items at food banks in America,” Lopez said. “So, Yoplait’s Lids Feeding American campaign supports Feeding America member food banks to help provide funds to communities so they can have access to essential foods and nutrients like dairy.”

“Dairy is one of the foods that really help our kids grow strong and play for a long time,” Lopez added.

Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, reports that in the midst of the pandemic, the number of children facing hunger may rise to 18 million, or 1 in 4 children overall.

Feeding America food banks are a lifeline for many families facing food insecurity. The organization projects that more than 50 million Americans will have faced hunger in 2020 — up from around 35 million before the coronavirus pandemic.

Black and Hispanic families are being especially hard hit, with higher rates of food insecurity worsening even more this year.

Lopez said one way to help food banks is simple: “You just purchase your favorite Yoplait products with the marked packaging or the gold lids and once you’re home you can simply scan and submit your receipt to YopliatLids.com and enter your zip code,” she said. “And for every eligible product submission, Yoplait donates 10 cents to Feeding America for up to $600,000.”

Lopez said she joined the initiative because dairy is so needed by food banks, and Lids to Feed America will help ensure food items will get “in the hands of the families that need them the most.”