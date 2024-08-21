Jennifer Lopez Fires For Divorce From Ben Affleck

FILE - Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The filing Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court brought to an apparent end a celebrity coupling — or at least the second installment of it — that dazzled from the very heights of the pop culture firmament and emblazoned countless tabloid covers.

They became known, even before such power-couple portmanteaus were ubiquitous, as “Bennifer.”

After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003’s infamous “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl” — the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye.