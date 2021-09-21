Jay Z's Team Roc accuses Kansas police of covering up misconduct

▶ Watch Video: “The system is broken”: Reform Alliance CEO Robert Rooks takes on criminal justice

Team Roc, Jay-Z’s philanthropic group, has filed a lawsuit against the police department in Kansas City, Kansas, in an effort to obtain complaints of alleged misconduct against officers. The suit, filed Monday in the Wyandotte County District Court, claims the department denied record requests involving officers from its investigative division who have been accused of misconduct.

“The KCKPD is entrusted by the public to help maintain peace in the community. Yet, for years, it appears that officers have abused their power and engaged in wrongdoing,” the lawsuit reads. “To the extent that the KCKPD did not take any steps to remediate these issues, the public should have a right to know so they can organize and take appropriate steps to effect change.”

The lawsuit cites several reports of alleged misconduct to justify the request. This year, one officer was reportedly charged with “buying sexual relations,” and last year, another was reportedly charged with sex crimes involving a minor.

Team Roc, the social justice arm of Roc Nation, has pushed for reforms within police departments and correctional facilities across the country. In Friday’s lawsuit, the attorneys said they filed several requests “outside of the scope of personnel records” that will help the public better understand the department’s response to complaints about alleged misconduct and whether or not there is “sufficient oversight” for the department.

“Allowing the public to obtain information about the scope and scale of the misconduct within the KCKPD will help ensure that the KCKPD is subject to scrutiny and oversight by the community that it is supposed to protect and defend,” the lawsuit reads.

The Kansas City Police Department did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Dania Diaz, Team Roc’s managing director, hopes the lawsuit brings national attention to the alleged misconduct within the police department. “With regard to any public institution that we pay to support and protect us, we have to put the pressure on so that we are supported and protected, and certainly so are the people in Kansas City, Kansas.”