Jay-Z joins Instagram

Rapper and business mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Tuesday, and has already made history on the platform. Not only did he quickly gain over 1 million followers, he also became the only person Beyoncé follows.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s wife of 13 years, has a whopping 216 million followers on Instagram. She did not follow anyone until her husband joined. Now, they both only follow each other.

Like other celebrities who had held off on joining social media, when he finally caved, Jay-Z’s Instagram quickly gained followers —1.7 million overnight.

In 2019, when actress Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram after years of avoiding social media, her first post – a photo with her “Friends” castmates – quickly got 2 million likes.

Jay-Z’s first post, a poster of the upcoming Netflix film, “The Harder They Fall,” gained more than half a million likes in just 11 hours.

He also put a countdown to the movie premiere on his story – which got a highly coveted share from Beyonce, who usually uses the platform to share glamorous photos or herself and her husband.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, produced “The Harder They Fall” and wrote the music for it, according to Entertainment Tonight. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King.

In 2019, the 51-year-old became the the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is now $1.4 billion. Even without an album release, the rapper’s Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac made him millions this year. His assets range from his entertainment company, Roc Nation, to a fine art collection that includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Those with large Instagram followings can often get paid six figures for posting one ad for a company – although it doesn’t appear Jay-Z needs Instagram as a source of income.