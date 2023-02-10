Jason Miller returns as adviser for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Jason Miller, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, will rejoin Trump’s campaign for his 2024 presidential run, Miller confirmed to CBS News Thursday.

Miller, who worked in a senior capacity in both Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, will step away from his chief executive role at GETTR, the conservative social media platform, he disclosed.

Miller said he will serve as a senior adviser focused on strategy. Politico first reported the news.

“I will of course remain engaged with the GETTR platform and its user base in an emeritus position,” Miller said in a statement.” But my focus going forward will be helping President Trump return to the White House.”

FILE — Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump during his 2020 re-election campaign, walks into the U.S. Capitol during Trump’s second impeachment trial on Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. ANDREW HARNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Miller was an integral part of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team, but following Trump’s victory, he chose not to join Trump’s administration, at the time turning down the post of White House communications director.

However, he came back on-board for Trump’s 2020 failed presidential run, and was a key part of Trump’s inner circle on his re-election bid.

In November 2021, Miller was one of several Trump staff members and associates subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

During the committee’s first public hearing last June, it played video testimony of Miller, in which he said that the 2020 campaign’s lead data analyst had told Trump, shortly after the 2020 election, that he would lose.

“I remember he delivered to the president — in pretty blunt terms, that he was going to lose,” Miller said in the video.

However, Miller later contended, in a post on GETTR, that his video testimony had been cut off by the committee, and that the video would have shown him going on to say that Trump disagreed with that analysis.

Miller’s re-entry comes as the former president, the only declared 2024 presidential candidate, is increasing his presence in early campaign states. Last month, Trump visited New Hampshire and announced his campaign’s state leadership team in South Carolina, both early voting states on the Republican presidential primary calendar.