Japan’s Nikkei Index Has Its Worst Day In Decades

A currency trader reacts near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index has lost 12.4% in the latest bout of sell-offs that are jolting world markets.

European markets opened lower and U.S. futures fell more than 2%.

Oil prices also declined.

The Nikkei’s decline was the worst since a 14.9% drop in October 1987 that was dubbed “Black Monday.”

World stocks tumbled Friday on worries the U.S. economy could be cracking under the weight of high interest rates meant to tame inflation.

A report Friday showing hiring by U.S. employers slowed much more than expected in July.

That rattled investors, vanquishing the euphoria that had taken the Nikkei to all-times highs earlier this year.