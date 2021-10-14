January 6 committee seeks to hold Bannon in criminal contempt

▶ Watch Video: House panel subpoenas former Trump advisers in Capitol riot investigation

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is seeking to hold former key Trump strategist Stephen Bannon in criminal contempt for not complying with a subpoena, committee chair Bennie Thompson said Thursday.

“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson said in a statement. “All witnesses are required to provide the information they possess so the Committee can get to the facts.”

In a letter obtained by CBS News, Bannon’s attorney said that he is not acting in “defiance” of the subpoena, and pointed to instructions from former President Trump’s attorney. “President Trump’s counsel stated that they were invoking executive and other privileges and therefore directed us not to produce documents or give testimony that might reveal information President Trump’s counsel seeks to legally protect,” his lawyer said.

In an interview with CBS News, Congressman Adam Schiff, who sits on the committee, said the panel will meet next week to vote on moving forward with holding Bannon in criminal contempt. The whole House will then vote on the measure and if a majority supports it, the speaker will send it to the Justice Department for prosecution.

“I do think that one criminal contempt charge will get people’s attention that we’re serious about enforcing these subpoenas,” Schiff said. “And I don’t know how many people — I hope very few — are going to be willing to be prosecuted to serve the corrupt interests of the former president.”

