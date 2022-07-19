      Weather Alert

Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News
Jul 19, 2022 @ 3:05pm

Washington — Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday.

Thompson said in a statement he is experiencing mild symptoms and, in accordance with federal health guidelines, will isolate for the “next several days.”

“I strongly encourage each person in America to get vaccinated and continue to follow the guidelines to remain safe,” the Mississippi Democrat said. “COVID-19 is still present and we must do everything we can to fight this virus.”

The select committee is scheduled to hold its next hearing on Thursday in primetime, during which the panel will examine former President Donald Trump’s inaction as the mob of his supporters breached the Capitol building, leading to the evacuation of House and Senate members and a delay in the counting of state electoral votes.

Thursday’s hearing will go on as planned despite Thompson’s positive COVID-19 test, select committee spokesperson Tim Mulvey
said. It’s unclear whether Thompson will participate remotely.

House Select Committee On January 6th Holds Its 7th Hearing
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, delivers remarks during the committee’s seventh hearing on July 12, 2022.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the select committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing,” Mulvey said in a statement. “Committee members and staff wish the chairman a speedy recovery.”

Reps. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, and Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, will play leading roles in Thursday’s
proceedings, which will include in-person testimony from Matt Pottinger, a former National Security Council official in the Trump White House, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary.

Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned following the insurrection, and Luria told CBS News the two will be a “key piece of telling the story” of Jan. 6.

Nikole Killion contributed to this report

Sports News
