Jan. 6 Capitol riot survivor recalls the “hardest part” about the attack

Congressional staffer Sharon Nichols barricaded herself inside an office when an angry mob climbed the walls of the U.S. Capitol building two years ago today — smashing windows, attacking police and threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence.

“It was frightening,” Nichols told CBS News, recalling the events of that day. “Being alone was the hardest part.”

Nichols, who feared for her life, started a support group to help people like herself who are still coping.

“It helped us connect with one another to talk about it … to share our experiences with each other, and compare,” she said.

Few rioters were arrested on Jan. 6. Members of law enforcement were vastly outnumbered and, at times, overpowered by the mob.

The FBI has since seized records from more than 5,000 cell phones and amassed thousands of hours of video of what may be the most documented crime in U.S. history.

So far, at least 950 people have been charged. Nearly half have pleaded guilty or been convicted, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

After an 18-month probe, the House Jan. 6 committee referred former President Donald Trump to the U.S. Justice Department for prosecution, alleging he incited the insurrection. Trump, a declared 2024 presidential candidate, has denied wrongdoing.

A former federal prosecutor said if any criminal charges are levied, they may come soon.

“If there is going to be charge(s), they want a trial to happen before the next election,” said Scott Fredericksen.