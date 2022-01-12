Jamie Lynn Spears says she “took no steps” to be part of Britney’s conservatorship

▶ Watch Video: Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends after more than 13 years

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence Wednesday on her family’s conservatorship over her sister and pop star Britney Spears. In an interview with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn said she “took no steps” to be a part of Britney’s controversial conservatorship.

On November 12, a California judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship, giving her freedom over her medical decisions, estate and finances for the first time in 13 years. Jamie Lynn said Wednesday that she worked to “set up” ways for Britney to leave the conservatorship and was “happy” when it was terminated, but understood “little” about it when it was put in place.

“When it was put into place I was 17 years old,” Jamie Lynn said. “I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears James Devaney

During her quest to end the conservatorship, Britney became extremely vocal about her belief that her family was taking financial advantage of her success through the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, was removed from his role as co-conservator after a scathing testimony that accused him and other members of Britney’s team and family of abuse.

“My whole family did nothing,” Britney said in court. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Jamie Lynn, who is promoting her new book “Things I Should Have Said,” published by Worthy Publishing, adamantly denies that she had any power in the conservatorship, saying Wednesday that she only took on her small role in the conservatorship after Britney asked if she “would be the person who ensured her boys got what they needed,” a role Jamie Lynn says she thought “was a very normal thing” but stepped down from when Britney began to express misgivings about the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn also said that she worked to get Britney out of the conservatorship, even speaking to her previous legal team, a conversation she says “did not end well in my favor.”

At the 2017 Radio Disney Awards, Jamie Lynn performed a mashup tribute of Britney’s biggest hits, a performance she says was meant to honor her sister and the “amazing” things she’s done. But in 2021, Britney revealed that was extremely hurt by watching her sister perform at a time when Britney wasn’t allowed to remix her own music or perform new songs.

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS – Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Britney Spears was honored with the 2017 RDMA ‘Icon’ Award in recognition a career and music that has been loved by generations of Radio Disney fans. “Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards” airs Sunday, April 30 (7:00 p.m. EDT). (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) KELSEA BALLERINI, HAILEE STEINFELD, SOFIA CARSON, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, BRITNEY SPEARS Image Group LA

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Britney wrote in a July Instagram post. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!”

Britney has not responded publicly to Jamie Lynn’s interview, and her representative did not immediately respond to a CBS News request for comment.

Jamie Lynn said in Wednesday’s interview that she is confused by her sister’s response but loves her despite their rift.

“That love is still there. 100 percent,” Jamie Lynn said tearfully. “I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”