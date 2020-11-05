Jamie Foxx's sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at 36

Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who was 36. Foxx opened up about his sister’s death in a moving Instagram post on Monday, writing that his heart is “shattered into a million pieces.”

Foxx said Dixon, who had Down syndrome, had “transitioned.”

“I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”

The actor and singer, 52, said he knows his sister is “in heaven now dancing with her wings on.” He said while his pain is “unbelievable,” he smiles thinking of the great memories Dixon left, including dancing in the music video for his song “Blame It” and dancing at the Grammys.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” Foxx’s post continued. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers.”

Dixon was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, which also remembered her with a post on Instagram.

Actor Jamie Foxx poses for pictures with his sister DeOndra Dixon on November 12, 2016. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

According to her bio on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation website, Dixon was born in Dallas, Texas, and participated in the Special Olympics for more than nine years. She later moved to California with Foxx and her family.

“I am proud of myself. I have a job at my school. I am the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and I won the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award! I am special,” she wrote in the bio.

Dixon also said she felt she was “born to dance.”

“I want to be a professional dancer. My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” she wrote, noting that she danced in his music video and at the Grammys.

“Lots of kids with Down syndrome never get a chance to shine or chase their dreams,” she continued. “Each one has something to offer and each one has a dream.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dixon is the daughter of Foxx’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather, George Dixon.

Several celebrities left messages on Foxx’s post about his sister. “So so sorry Jamie. I know how much you loved your sis. She was so blessed to have you. Rest well Deondra!” Viola Davis commented.

“Oh noooo Jamie Im so sorry for your loss! She was the most beautiful soul in the world. Sending you all my light,” wrote Eva Longoria.

“Here for you brother!” wrote Foxx’s “Just Mercy” co-star, Michael B. Jordan. “No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!’