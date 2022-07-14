Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, has died, family says

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Trump and mother of three of his children, has died, her son Eric Trump posted on Instagram and the former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday. She was 73.

Ivana Trump was the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr., all of whom have played key roles in their father’s political life.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” Eric Trump posted on Instagram. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren. ”

The former president wrote about her death in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the ex-president wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Trump, whose divorce with the real estate mogul was finalized in 1992, became known for her own lines of fashion jewelry, clothing and beauty products.

In 2017, during the first year of her ex-husband’s presidency, she published a book titled, “Raising Trump.”