It’s the First Monday of Fall…A Great Day for Meatloaf!

Happy First Monday of Fall! I don’t know about you, but as the weather starts to cool, my cooking habits gradually shift to more warm and comforting meals–like meatloaf! We had a request during the show today from our listener Keith for our “easy” meatloaf. He said he’d just arrived at work, and couldn’t actually listen, so I thought I’d share this one here, so all of you can give it a try if you’d like! I think this is the one he was looking for–it’s been quite popular!      –Ann

Easy Pleasin’ Meatloaf:

2 lbs. ground round                                                                           2 eggs, beaten

1 pkg. Stove Top Stuffing Mix                                                         1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup water                                                                                         1 cup onions, chopped (optional)

Mix the ground round, stuffing mix, water, eggs and onions with 1/4 cup barbecue sauce. Shape into two oval loaves. Place them side by side in a 9 x 13 pan. Top with remaining sauce. Bake at 375 for 35 minutes, or until done.  Loaves can be frozen.

 

 

