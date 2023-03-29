Ithaca Man Still Missing

Police are still looking for an Ithaca man who has been missing for over a month.

65-year-old John Alan Vandemark was last seen on February 11th, and since then personnel from several law enforcement agencies and dozens of volunteers have been unable to find any information on his whereabouts. Vandemark is a white male with blue eyes, standing six foot two and weighing around 200 pounds. A photo shows that he has long blond hair and a long, graying beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 875-5211.