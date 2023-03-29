WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Ithaca Man Still Missing

By jonathan.dent
March 29, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
Ithaca Man Still Missing
John Alan Vandermark

Police are still looking for an Ithaca man who has been missing for over a month.

65-year-old John Alan Vandemark was last seen on February 11th, and since then personnel from several law enforcement agencies and dozens of volunteers have been unable to find any information on his whereabouts. Vandemark is a white male with blue eyes, standing six foot two and weighing around 200 pounds. A photo shows that he has long blond hair and a long, graying beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 875-5211.

Popular Stories

1

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
2

Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City
3

Bay City Central HS Hires New Principal
4

Bay City Plans to Issue Bonds for Infrastructure Improvements
5

Police Chase Ends with Arrest of Five Break-In Suspects