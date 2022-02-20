Issues with Fusarium head blight of wheat?

My colleagues Carl Bradley of University of Kentucky, Juliet Marshall of University of Idaho and Andrew Friskop of North Dakota State University will be presenting a free national Fusarium head blight webinar, a “Scabinar,” on March 15, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The webinar is sponsored by the U.S. Wheat & Barley Scab Initiative.
The first hour will focus on the biology and disease cycle of Fusarium graminearum. There will a presentation followed by a panel of experts that represent different small grain classes and different geographies. The second hour will focus on managing Fusarium head blight and will have the same format as the first hour (presentation followed by a panel).
Continuing education units (CEUs) are available for certified crop advisers (CCAs) that attend the live event. Registration is necessary to be able to attend the live event. More information on the Scabinar and registration is available at the following link:
Register for the Scabinar
