Isabella County Sheriff’s Department Gets Some Fuel Funding

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department has a little financial relief after the county Board of Commissioners approved extra funding for fuel.
On June 7, the department announced it had run out of money for its fuel expenses, which include gasoline and oil. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Michael Main stated “calls which are non-life-threatening, those that do not require deputies to collect evidence or documentation and those that are not crimes in-progress would be handled by phone.” On June 21, the board approved a budget amendment of $20,000 for the department for its fuel expenses. Officials say that money may not last until the start of the new fiscal year when a new budget goes into effect, but it’s a simple matter of passing a new budget amendment should the need arise.
Commissioners say the funding was drawn from several sources of revenue, including state tax sharing payments from recreational marijuana sales.