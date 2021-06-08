Isabella County Murder Suspect Apprehended

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Isaiah Gardenhire was taken into custody without incident. No further information is available at this time on his apprehension. Michigan State Police credit cooperative law enforcement investigation with taking Gardenhire into custody. He was sought in the Sunday morning criminal sexual assault of a woman and stabbing her daughter to death in their home near Mt. Pleasant. Several law enforcement agencies were searching for the 40 year old suspect. Authorities had advised area residents to lock their doors and call police if they spotted Gardenhire.
According ABC12, Gardenhire called their newsroom last night and said he wanted to turn himself in and asked how to go about doing so safely. Flint Township Police met Gardenhire at a combination liquor store and gas station where he was taken into custody without incident and held until Michigan State Police arrived to return him to Isabella County.