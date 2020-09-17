Isabella County Motorcycle Crash Leaves Rider Dead
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 74-year-old Lake man is dead after a crash in Isabella County Tuesday, September 15.
The incident occurred at the corner of Vandecar and Herrick roads in Gilmore Township just before noon. Police say the man was riding a motorcycle north on Vandecar when an 82-year-old Farwell man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, who was heading south, began a left turn in the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the side of the truck.
The Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.