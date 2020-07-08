Isabella County Man Missing
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department)
An Isabella County man went missing last month and police are asking the public for information.
Police say 60-year-old Ernest Dipzinski was last seen June 21 walking along Coldwater Road toward Baseline Road after after going missing from Clubhouse Drive near Lake Isabella. There’s no description of what he was wearing.
Anyone with information about Dipzinski should call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.