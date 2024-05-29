Isabella County Man Arraigned for Attmpting to Kill Parents In Their Sleep

An Isabella County man is being held in jail on a $1 million bond for allegedly stabbing his parents in their sleep.

This past Saturday, police were sent to a home on South Winn Road in Deerfield Township around 4:00 A.M. after getting a call for the parents of 24-year-old Ethan Prill, who claimed the man stabbed them while they slept. The couple was able to wake up and defend themselves, according to police. Two minor children in the home were unharmed.

Prill fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped within an hour on US-127 in Clinton County. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit murder. His next court date is June 6.