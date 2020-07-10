Isabella County Lake Party May Lead to More COVID-19 Cases, Officials Urge Testing
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
The Central Michigan District Health Department and emergency management officials are urging people who attended a July 4 party at Littlefield Lake to get tested for COVID-19.
Officials say the party happened on a sand bar at the lake, then moved to an after party at a private residence ending July 5, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Case investigations done by the health department determined numerous individuals may have been exposed to the coronavirus at those locations.
The health department says to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, though some people may be asymptomatic, which is why testing is important to identify anyone who may have contracted the disease.
Call your physician if you think you are developing any of the symptoms of COVID-19. You can also find testing locations at mi.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.