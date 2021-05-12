Isabella County Inmate Dies En Route to Hospital
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Isabella County say an inmate died while being taken to a Lansing hospital on May 5.
According to police, the inmate was having medical issues while in the Isabella County Jail, including heart and breathing problems. The inmate was taken to a local emergency room for treatment, where staff determined they should be taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. En route to the hospital, the inmate suffered a catastrophic cardiac episode and was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the ongoing medical problems may have been the cause. An autopsy is to be conducted in Lansing.