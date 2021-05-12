      Weather Alert

Isabella County Inmate Dies En Route to Hospital

Michael Percha
May 12, 2021 @ 8:40am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Police in Isabella County say an inmate died while being taken to a Lansing hospital on May 5.

According to police, the inmate was having medical issues while in the Isabella County Jail, including heart and breathing problems. The inmate was taken to a local emergency room for treatment, where staff determined they should be taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. En route to the hospital, the inmate suffered a catastrophic cardiac episode and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the ongoing medical problems may have been the cause. An autopsy is to be conducted in Lansing.

