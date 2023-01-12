Isabella County Central Dispatch Hiring

While they’re usually the ones receiving calls for help, Isabella County Central Dispatch is putting out one of their own.

The county says that dispatchers have been in short supply, and they’re looking for employees to pick up the phone and connect people with the help they need. As part of its recruitment efforts, the agency is offering free Dispatcher testing on the following dates: January 17th, 21st, and 22nd, and February 4th. Testing will take place between the hours of 8 and 11 in the morning and again between 1 and 4 in the afternoon, with results available on the same day.

To reserve a spot, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.