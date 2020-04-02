Isabella County Announces Second COVID-19 Death
(source: Getty Images)
The Central Michigan District Health Department reports a second person has died from COVID-19 in Isabella County. The patient was an elderly female who was admitted to McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday with severe symptoms. She died Wednesday.
Lab results received on Thursday confirmed the patient was positive for COVID-19.
Health officer Steve Hall said, “We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one. This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”
Isabella County has had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.