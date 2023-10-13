Isabella County Admin Building Closed Due to Asbestos
October 13, 2023 12:30AM EDT
The Isabella County Administration Building closed Thursday morning after testing discovered potential airborne asbestos.
Officials say testing was done as part of HVAC maintenance at the building, located at 200 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant. As a precaution, the building was evacuated until air quality testing could be completed. The building remained closed into the afternoon while testing was underway, and no employees or members of the public were allowed inside.