Isabella Bank Donates to Habitat for Humanity
source: Isabella Bank
The Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity has received a $90,000 donation, courtesy of Isabella Bank. Two of the charity’s housing solution programs will benefit from the donation. The Homeownership Down Payment Assistance program will receive $50,000, with $40,000 going to the Neighborhood Revitalization Home Repairs Program.
Families or individuals approved for Habitat’s Homeownership Program will be able to qualify for down payment assistance of up to $5,000 when they purchase a new or fully-rehabbed home from Habitat for Humanity.
The grants will also help qualifying families with older homes in need of critical repair. Funded assistance can include repairs to roofing, siding, insulation, access ramps, and kitchen or bathroom renovations for wheelchair access.