Isabella Bank Cuts Ribbon on State Street

Yesterday, Isabella Bank cut the ribbon for a new location in Saginaw.

Catherine Lamrouex, the branch manager for the newly-built branch, said that State Street and Isabella Bank would be a good fit together. They already have locations on Bay and Tittabawassee and in downtown Saginaw, and the expansion provides a location central to the community. Accessibility to the bank was a main concern when planning to open a location on State street. The process began over two years ago, and Lamrouex says the location is perfect for the area, being accessible to employees and clients.

She said some of the services the bank will offer to people in the area; like business accounts, trust and investment services, mortgage lending, and more. She also said that Isabella Bank is hoping to help the community with volunteer opportunities, and that they are dedicated to serving the community.

Lamrouex says that people looking for help from the bank can go to any Isabella branch and speak with her or another associate, or they can call and be directed to someone who can help with what they need.