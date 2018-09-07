Is Camping Season Over? Not Yet

As the dog days of summer have wound down, Labor Day has come and gone, kids are back in school and fall is just around the corner, many people think their days of camping excursions into Michigan’s woodlands have come to an end.

Not quite.

Autumn is actually a popular time to get out into nature. The heat of summer can be too much for some people, so when August comes to a close and September ushers in a bit of briskness to the air, heading out to campgrounds and parks in an RV is still a viable way of getting away from it all (with a few creature comforts, of course).

And that’s a little easier to do in the fall. Summertime at campgrounds, beaches and parks can be noisy, crowded and messy. Camping in the fall is usually much quieter, with less people, since most of us have used up our vacation time while the kids are on summer break. And there are still plenty of reasons to pack up the RV to head into the woods.

Deer camp. According to the state Department of Natural Resources, about 585,000 hunters went out into the Michigan woods in 2017, bagging more than 340,000 deer. Hunting brings in more than $2 billion to the state every year, which comes from license fees, travel expenses, restaurants, recreational vehicle sales, bow and firearm sales and a host of other products and services.

Football. Football and fall go hand in hand like… peanut butter and jelly. Macaroni and cheese. Abbott and Costello (okay, okay, Who’s On First is their most famous shtick, but you get the idea). Tailgating during football games is a lot of fun, especially if you’re in a campground with some grilled burgers and brats, a couple of brews and the game on, no matter which team is your favorite. (Come on Lions, let’s get it together this year!)

Traditional camping. Brandon Dolney of Dolney RV in Kawkawlin says heading to a state park in the fall or during certain holidays is a lot of fun for many families. “The Halloween camping is huge. Almost all your campgrounds do it now. You go there, kids walk around, trick-or-treating’s a lot of fun, everyone decorates their campsite. So that’s a big part this time of year.”

Or maybe camping and hunting aren’t your thing. Or Michigan winters. And who could blame you? Michigan is notorious for long, cold and snowy winters, sometimes starting in October and lasting until April, or even May. (How does that joke go? Michigan seasons are winter, more winter, still winter and road construction.) So instead you want to get into that RV and travel with the Canadian geese to warmer climes.

All of these reasons make now a great time to look into buying an RV. Several dealers are dealing with overstock, offering discount and wholesale prices, making fall vacations an attractive option for families. Dolney RV at 1171 S. Huron Rd. is holding it’s September Sell Down sale Friday, September 7 – Sunday, September 9 with a little bit of everything, from RVs to RC cars to parts and accessories and more. The business is offering extended hours, from 9 – 7, Saturday from 9 – 5 and Sunday 11 – 4.

This year, Dolney RV is donating a portion of its sales to Covenant Healthcare’s neonatal intensive care unit. Dolney’s son recently had a baby transferred to the unit, so the issue strikes close to home.

“Luckily it was a brief stay at the NICU. The staff was so great and caring. We try to work with a local charity or fundraiser every time we have one of these events, so it was close to me at that point.”

The company is donating $50 from every RV sale, with a set minimum of $500 donated. Games and raffles will be held during the event to also raise money for Covenant.

Visit www.dolneyrv.com for a list of products and inventory.