WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Ireland Baldwin welcomes daughter Holland

By CBS News
May 18, 2023 7:11PM EDT
Share

Model Ireland Baldwin has welcomed her first child. 

Baldwin, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced the birth of her daughter, Holland, with Portuguese musician RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, in a sweet picture on Instagram on Thursday. 

In the snap Baldwin, 27, is smiling as she holds her newborn in the hospital alongside Anjos. 

The photo is simply captioned “Holland.”

Baldwin had previously announced the baby’s name would be Holland on an episode of the “Girlboss Radio” podcast.

“We’re naming her Holland,” she said. “I’m Ireland, so, another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”  

Baldwin also said the name was inspired by the actress Holland Taylor, whom she is a fan of.

“I’ve always loved that name since I was young,” Baldwin said. “I just thought that that was such a classy, beautiful name.”

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
3

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
4

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires
5

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Hears Workforce Update