Iran’s President, Foreign Minister, And Others Found Dead At Helicopter Crash Site
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and several other officials have been found dead after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.
State media announced the deaths after the crash site was found on Monday, after hours of searching.
The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month.
Under Raisi, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
Meanwhile, Iran has faced years of protests against its Shiite theocracy over its ailing economy and women’s rights — making the moment that much more sensitive for the country.