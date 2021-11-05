Iowa students accused of killing high school Spanish teacher

Two 16-year-old high school students have been arrested and charged with murdering a Spanish teacher at their school, authorities said Thursday. Nohema Graber had been reported missing several hours before her body was discovered in a nearby park.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have both been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Both will be charged as adults.

Graber’s body was found in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa, on Wednesday, and detectives launched an investigation into her death, which appeared to be a homicide, the attorney’s office said. She had been reported missing earlier that day.

Nohema Graber Fairfield High School

Graber had been a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School since 2012, according to the school’s website. Miller and Goodale were students there.

In a statement released to families and staff, superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll said the school will be closed on Friday and counseling will be available to the school’s community.

“At this time our students and staff’s well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will stand together as we navigate any new developments. We also greatly appreciate your cooperation and assistance,” Noll said in the statement, according to CBS affiliate KCCI.

Miller and Goodale will be making their court appearance on November 12. Both are being held on $1 million cash bonds, KCCI reports.

The investigation is ongoing.