Iosco Crash Kills Bay City Motorcyclist

A motorcycle crash involving three motorcycles on Sunday, May 29 claimed the life of a 69-year-old Bay City man.
Police say Dennis Federspiel was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson north on M-65 in Iosco County near Curtis Rd. with a group when he struck two other bikes. He suffered critical injuries in the crash. He later died at a local hospital.
Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash. No other riders were seriously injured. State police were assisted by the Tawas and East Tawas police departments, Hale Fire Department and Iosco County EMS.