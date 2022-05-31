      Weather Alert

Iosco Crash Kills Bay City Motorcyclist

News Desk
May 31, 2022 @ 6:00am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A motorcycle crash involving three motorcycles on Sunday, May 29 claimed the life of a 69-year-old Bay City man.

Police say Dennis Federspiel was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson north on M-65 in Iosco County near Curtis Rd. with a group when he struck two other bikes. He suffered critical injuries in the crash. He later died at a local hospital.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash. No other riders were seriously injured. State police were assisted by the Tawas and East Tawas police departments, Hale Fire Department and Iosco County EMS.

Popular Posts
Drugs, Guns Seized in Saginaw County
Accidental Shooting Leaves Two Wounded in Saginaw County
Commercial Building Fires Reported In Bay, Saginaw Counties
Power Restored in Saginaw Township
Bridgeport Township Fire Kills Woman, Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On