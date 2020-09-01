      Weather Alert

Iosco County Crash Kills Teen Cyclist

Michael Percha
Sep 1, 2020 @ 6:46am
State police troopers in West Branch responded to a crash involving a cyclist in East Tawas Monday, August 31.

The crash occurred at US-23 and Tawas Branch Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 62-year-old East Tawas man was driving a Dodge Ram Pickup truck north on US-23, making a right hand turn onto Tawas Branch Rd. when he struck a 16-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

The boy, a student of Oscoda High School, was riding his bike on the sidewalk and crossed the street at a crosswalk when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call (989) 345-0956.

