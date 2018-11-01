Investigators Seek Cause Of Deadly Fire In Bay County

Authorities say two northern Bay County residents are dead following a fire of undetermined origin in their home. The fire at 2131 West Newberg Road was discovered by a neighbor at 8:42 Thursday morning.

The Garfield Township home was engulfed in flames as the first units arrived on scene. Firefighters reported seeing heavy black smoke from five miles away.

After the fire was extinguished, a Michigan State Police cadaver dog discovered the two bodies in the burned out structure. Bay County Sheriff detectives said relatives have been notified but the victims names are being withheld pending an autopsy and a positive identification.

Firefighters from six fire departments in Bay and Midland Counties battled the Garfield Township fire between Carter and Flajole Roads.