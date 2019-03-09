Investigators Release Photos Of Gas Station Robberies

Bay County Sheriff deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in two Bangor Township gas station robberies.

The suspect is reported to be a white man in his late 20’s to mid 30’s, about 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a medium build. Attendants at the Admiral Gas Station, 212 South Euclid and the Marathon Gas Station, 3790 North Euclid, said he was wearing a dark colored hoodie or Carhart jacket with dark pants. He may have a scrubby beard.

While he claimed to have a weapon, none was seen during the robberies between about 7:00 p.m., Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Bay County Sheriff detectives have released photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras at the two businesses. The photos can be seen on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebok page.

Anyone with information an give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245) or on line http://p3tips.com A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.