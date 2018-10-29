Investigators Call Saginaw Fire An Arson

Smoke comes from the unit where the vacant motel fire in Saginaw. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Fire of suspicious origin damages a vacant commercial structure on Saginaw. The fire in the building housing the Regency Inn and later called the Budget Inn was discovered by a passing motorist about 7:15 Sunday evening. The fire appeared to have started in one first floor unit and spread to several other units on the first and second floors.

The damage was listed as minimal. Because the building at 1014 E. Genesee is owned by the Saginaw County Land Bank, no dollar loss has been set.

A search of the building found no one inside. None of the Saginaw firefighters were injured.

Additional manpower came from the Buena Vista Township Fire Department.