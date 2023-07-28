Investigation Underway Into Fatal Genesee County Tanker Crash

Authorities in Flint Township are investigating a crash involving a commercial tanker Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers responded to a crash on the ramp from southbound I-75 to I-69 around 2:12 p.m. Investigators say the driver of the tanker, a 62-year-old man from Alma, lost control of the truck and it rolled into the ditch. Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The tanker was carrying calcium chloride, according to police, and the ramp was closed for several hours for an investigation and cleanup.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call (810) 600-3250.