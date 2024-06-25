Investigation Into Falling Death of Flint Toddler Continues

Prosecutors in Genesee County are awaiting results of a police nvestigation into the death of a three-year-old boy who fell out of an apartment window last Friday.

Some time around noon, King Anthony Messiah Davis fell from a nine story widnow at Richert Manor at 902 East Court Street. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounce dead. Prosecutors say criminal charges may be filed if it’s found whomever was incharge of Baby Davis’ well being at the tme of his death can be found to be grossly negligent.

In addition, the Flint Housing Commission is holding a meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss safety issues in buidlings it manages, Richert Manor among them. Housing Commission Director Harrold Ince, Jr. is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.