Investigation Continues Into Chesaning Man’s Death

Police continue to investigate the death of a man found at a Corunna gas station early Tuesday, July 26.
Around 1:40 a.m., police discovered the body of 32-year-old Darrick Hamilton in a vehicle parked at the Town Tub Citgo on Shiawassee St. There were no signs of trauma on the body, which was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy.
Police say Hamilton may have died as a result of a drug overdose, though toxicology reports are pending. The case is being investigated as a delivery of controlled substances causing death. No suspects are in custody at this time.