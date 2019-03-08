Investigation Continues in Bridgeport Hit and Run

Police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run crash with a person on a bike on Monday, March 4. The crash occurred just before midnight at Dixie Hwy. and King Rd. in Bridgeport Township. Police say a silver or gray Lexus hit the cyclist, then fled the scene. The vehicle will have heavy front end damage with pieces of its grill missing. The cyclist was initially listed in serious condition, though their condition is unknown at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at (989) 777-2800 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580.