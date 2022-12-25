Introduction to Lakes Online Course

January 10, 2023 – March 1, 2023

Registration Deadline: January 8, 2023 – 05:00PM

Online

Introduction to Lakes Online is a six-week introductory course specially designed for anyone who wants to learn more about inland lakes including lakefront property owners, lake managers, and lake visitors. From the comfort of home or office, participants have access to six online units with closed-captioned video lectures, interactive activities, additional resources, discussion forums, and quizzes. In addition the 6 weeks of lessons, the course also includes three Ask-an-Expert webinars featuring Michigan State University faculty and outside organizations. The course is offered once a year and kicks off in January.

Through this convenient format, participants increase their knowledge and understanding of the following six topics:

Lake ecology

Watersheds

Shorelines

Aquatic plant management

Michigan water law

Community involvement

Course instructors include Bindu Bhakta, Erick Elgin, Paige Filice, Julia Kirkwood, Dr. Jo Latimore, Brad Neumann, Mary Reilly, and Dr. Lois Wolfson.

2023 Course Dates: January 10- March 1



Course access will begin on January 10 for a “getting acquainted” week. Subsequently every Tuesday for six weeks a new unit will become available to view and complete. Our first unit, Lake Ecology, will open January 17th.

Optional Ask-an-Expert webinars will be held on February 1, February 15, and March 1 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. A course schedule can be found on the Introduction to Lakes website.

Price

The cost of the course is $115 per person. Register by December 19 for an early bird price of $95 per person. The deadline to register is January 8, 2023

Are you experiencing a financial hardship? If so, we do have a limited number of scholarships available. Please contact Paige Filice ([email protected]) for more information.

Special Pricing for Michigan Lake and Stream Association Members

Current individual members of the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association (MLSA) are eligible to receive a $95 reimbursement upon successful completion of the course! Not an MLSA member? Join as an Individual Member prior to completing the course and you too can take advantage of this opportunity. Learn more about MLSA at https://mymlsa.org/.

Benefits and Continuing Education Credits

The course has been approved for the following credits:

Questions about the course?

Contact Paige Filice ([email protected]) for more information.

